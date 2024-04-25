Las Cruces police set to host town hall meeting to discuss crime reduction measures and engage with the community

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police is hosting a Town Hall Meeting as they say they want to discuss plans to help reduce property and violent crime within the community. The Town Hall Meeting will happen at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main Street. The department says they anticipate for the meeting to end at around 8 p.m.

Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story will present first-quarter 2024 crime statistics and how they compare to last year. The department says the meeting will serve as an opportunity for residents to connect with LCPD officials, gain insight into initiatives that are in the works to help reduce crime, ask questions and contribute to the ongoing efforts in promoting safety within the community.



