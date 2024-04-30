GECU Foundation donates up to $12k matching funds to 12 selected nonprofits in El Paso, launches Matching May campaign

EL PASO, Texas -- (KVIA) The GECU Foundation announced the launch of its Matching May campaign. It is aimed at supporting local nonprofits that address critical community needs. The campaign kicks off on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at the Event Center: The Elmont on 240 W. Castellano Dr.

The 12 selected nonprofits cover a range of areas such as hunger relief, housing assistance and transportation services and will receive up to $12,000 each in matching funds. GECU says the Matching May campaign underscores the Foundation's commitment to fostering community well-being and upholding the credit union’s “people helping people” philosophy. For more information, visit gecu.com/community-culture/impact/foundation.