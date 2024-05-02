Socorro ISD hosting 11th annual Latino Family Literacy Night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The SISD Bilingual Department is hosting its 11th annual Latino Family Literacy Night on May 2nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eastlake High School located at 13000 Emerald Pass Ave. The districts expects about 200 students and parents from 30 SISD schools to participate in the end-of-year celebration. They will honor honors parents who participated in the Latino Family Literacy Project, which aims to engage and establish reading routines between parents and their children, while families learn about Latino social and cultural customs in English and Spanish. The Eastlake High School jazz band and Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School folkorico group will be performing.

