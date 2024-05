EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From Monday May 6th to Friday May 10th teachers can stop at any of the participating Burger King locations in El Paso to receive their free breakfast croissant. The restaurant is doing this for teacher appreciation week. Teachers must show their school ID and must mention the coupon before ordering.

