ABC-7 at 4: Arthritis Awareness Month

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—Arthritis Awareness Month is an opportunity to learn about the different types of arthritis. Dr. Alozie from Sunset West Health discusses the causes, symptoms, and treatment options.

