EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to a graduation ceremony for the Basic Detention Officer Class 24-01. It will be hosted Friday, May 10th at 1:30 p.m. at 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938. The class name is "Dauntless" and their class motto is “One for One, Second to None”. Congratulations to the graduates!

