Escontrias STEAM Academy to celebrate 100-year anniversary

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- The Escontrias STEAM Academy in the Socorro Independent School District will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the school with a celebration event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the campus, 205 Buford Road.

The festival, marking a significant milestone in the history of Escontrias STEAM Academy, will be a unique blend of a car show, food trucks, vendors, entertainment, and fun for the whole family.

In recent years, Escontrias Elementary School has served Pre-K through fifth-grade students. The school was renovated and launched as the Escontrias STEAM Academy for the 2022-2023 school year. It is a first-of-its-kind new school of choice that gives Pre-K through fifth-grade students unique, hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.