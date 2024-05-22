El Paso man accused of selling guns to a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man is accused of trafficking and selling firearms without a license.

Court documents say 26-year-old Jesse Garay purchased numerous firearms between Sept. 7, 2022 and March 24, 2023. Later private messages obtained in a search warrant allegedly revealed that Garay sold the firearms to other individuals, including a minor. Additionally, at least three of the firearms purchased by Garay are alleged to have been recovered at either crime scenes or in Mexico.

Garay is charged with one count of trafficking in firearms, one count of dealing firearms without a license, and two counts of false statement during a firearm acquisition. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for the trafficking charge, five years for the dealing without a license charge, and 10 years for each false statement charge.