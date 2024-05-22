Endeavors hosting ceremony for new El Paso Wellness Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Endeavors, a national service organization dedicated to supporting veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, announced a ceremony for its new El Paso Wellness Center. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 22th from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 12135 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936.

Endeavors says the ceremony will honor our nation’s veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and the entire El Paso community. Community members, staff, and local leaders are set to gather to mark the milestone in the construction of the Wellness Center. Endeavors states the new El Paso Wellness Center is designed to serve the entire El Paso community, but will have a special focus on enhancing the quality of life for veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders, and their families.

Attendees of the event will be able to learn more about the comprehensive health and wellness services that Endeavors will offer. Guests will also enjoy refreshments, write special messages on foundation beams, and take home a commemorative item.

“We are excited to share this important moment with our community and supporters,” said Mark Riddick, Senior Director of Integrated Health Services at Endeavors. “This topping off ceremony signifies progress towards our goal of providing essential services and support to those who have served and protected our communities and our nation.”