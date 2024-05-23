Skip to Content
Are Borderland residents substituting alcohol for marijuana? New studies show daily marijuana users outnumber daily alcohol users in the United States

KVIA
Published 7:30 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new study says daily marijuana users in the United States now outnumber the daily number of alcohol users, a trend that is a reflection of current cannabis policy, according to the study.

ABC-7 spoke to Borderland residents to see how the legalization of marijuana in places like New Mexico has affected the individual daily consumption of this drug and if it has become an alternative to alcohol.

Tony Gutierrez

