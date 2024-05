LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Clerk's Office held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bureau of Elections warehouse. The warehouse will be located at 2821 Las Vegas Court in Las Cruces, and will replace the current warehouse located on Lakeside Drive.

The building, which will be more then 14,000 square feet, will include dedicated spaces for voting machines, ballot boxes, and other supplies.