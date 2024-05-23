Skip to Content
News

El Paso businessman accused of tax fraud

MGN_1280x960_30111B00-KMSWH
By
Published 10:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 57-year-old Edward Dean La Puma has been charged with 20 counts of failure to account and pay trust fund taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Official documents state La Puma is the founder and proprietor of El Paso business "77 Stone."

The IRS claims La Puma did not pay trust fund taxes on behalf of his employees between March 2018 and January 2023. If convicted, La Puma faces up to five years in prison for each count.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content