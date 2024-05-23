El Paso businessman accused of tax fraud

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 57-year-old Edward Dean La Puma has been charged with 20 counts of failure to account and pay trust fund taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Official documents state La Puma is the founder and proprietor of El Paso business "77 Stone."

The IRS claims La Puma did not pay trust fund taxes on behalf of his employees between March 2018 and January 2023. If convicted, La Puma faces up to five years in prison for each count.