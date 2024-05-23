RNC headquarters briefly locked down after discovery of suspicious package

Originally Published: 22 MAY 24 09:47 ET

Updated: 22 MAY 24 18:22 ET

By Holmes Lybrand and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was discovered.

A police source told CNN that the package contained two vials of blood, a Korean Bible and two ice packs. A motive was not immediately clear.

An all-clear was issued shortly after 9 a.m. ET. A hazardous materials team was on site, and US Capitol Police responded to the incident. The US Secret Service announced Wednesday evening that it will lead the investigation.

“All threats directed towards Secret Service protectees, are treated seriously and fully investigated,” said Matt Stohler, special agent in charge of the Washington field office, in a statement posted on X.

RNC chairman Michael Whatley described the incident as a “revolting attack” in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, vials of blood were sent to RNC Headquarters in DC. We are thankful to law enforcement, who responded quickly and ensured everyone’s safety,” Whatley said. “The lockdown has been cleared and staff has resumed their office duties because we remain unintimidated and undeterred in our efforts to elect President Trump to the White House.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday that reports of the incident are “concerning” and the White House will continue “to do what we consistently have done from here, that is condemn any political violence, threats or intimidation.”

“And it is important that we continue to repeat that, that has no place in our politics, no place anywhere,” Jean-Pierre said.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.

