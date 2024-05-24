GECU Foundation’s Matching May campaign raises $40,000 for local nonprofits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- GECU is at the midpoint of their Foundation’s inaugural Matching May campaign. The campaign has raised over $40,000 and two more weeks left to reach their $144k goal. The foundation says they want to help address crucial areas such as hunger, housing and more.

GECU Foundation is inviting the community to continue with their generous support. The Matching May campaign states they have mobilized support for 12 selected nonprofits, providing them with the opportunity to receive up to $12,000 each in matching funds since they launched on May 1st. These nonprofits address crucial areas including hunger relief, housing assistance, transportation services.

“We’re thrilled to see the community’s response to the Matching May campaign,” said Emmeline Garcia, Executive Director of the GECU Foundation. “The outpouring of support underscores our shared commitment to uplifting those in need and building a stronger, more resilient community together.” Visit gecu.com/foundation for a list of participating nonprofits and contribute to your favorite nonprofit!