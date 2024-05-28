City lights Star on the Mountain green

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On May 28th, the El Paso Chamber lit the Star on the Mountain in green, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Border Patrol. This illumination follows several festivities honoring a century of dedicated service by the Border Patrol.

The city says the green illumination of the Star is meant to symbolize respect and appreciation for the Border Patrol's long-standing commitment to safeguarding the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The U.S. Border Patrol has been instrumental in shaping the safety and security of our community, as well as the flow of commerce," said Andrea Hutchins, President & CEO of the El Paso Chamber. "Lighting the Star green is a symbol of our deep gratitude and a celebration of their century of service. Congratulations to the U.S. Border Patrol on this historic milestone!"