Emergence Health Network and GoZo’s host Ice Cream Social event in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Emergence Health Network partnered with GoZo’s Ice Cream Shop to create this year’s featured Mental Health Ice Cream: Mint Chocolate Chip. The event was held Thursday, May 30th 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. at EHN IDD DayHab Learning Center 1477. Lomaland Suite E-7

Kristi Daugherty, CEO at Emergence Health Network says “Hosting an ice cream social at our EHN IDD DayHab Learning Center is a great way to wrap up this important awareness month. We get to share this tasty treat with our IDD clients, which is always special for them and us. Plus, individuals with IDD often experience mental health challenges as well, so it’s vital that we make sure we have conversations about how mental health can impact all of us and more importantly how to get the help we need. We are very excited about this continued collaboration with this locally owned business whose mission is to employee individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”