Mother fighting for change after daughter’s death, no agreement reached with EP Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nancy Limas continues to fight for change after her young daughter's death last September. The El Paso mother spoke to ABC-7 on the heels of her sixth-grade daughter being posthumously honored this week by school staff at El Paso ISD's Young Women's Academy.

In September 2023, Limas took her daughter, Jessie, age 11, to the University Medical Center clinic in Northeast El Paso. Jessie had been feeling extreme stomach pain, discomfort and constipation. The 6th grader was transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital. Limas said she was told her daughter would need to go undergo surgery to repair a twisted intestine. Limas, who is an ER nurse, was hesitant to agree to the procedure, but eventually agreed.

Following the surgery, Limas said Jessie was complaining about extreme pain. Limas called on nurses and doctors, but she said nothing was done for nine hours. Limas said Jessie was eventually taken back into the operating room, where she went into cardiac arrest and died.

Limas said she later discovered Jessie's intestine was perforated during the initial procedure, causing leakage and bleeding, which ultimately resulted in her death. She said she also learned there was no twisted intestine.

Following her death, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services conducted an investigation into El Paso Children's Hospital. In a letter obtained by ABC-7, the agency wrote, “Based on the results of the investigation El Paso Children's Hospital was found to not be in compliance with the applicable laws and rules over which our department has regulatory authority, resulting in deficiencies being cited for one or more federal or State regulations.”

Texas Tech Health El Paso, which staffed the physicians involved in Jessie's care, sent the family a public apology letter, which ABC-7 reported about in March.

Now, Limas continues to call on El Paso Children's Hospital to also apologize and enact policy changes.

"To let me know that changes what they were going to do; that they're doing to prevent this from happening to other innocent children and their families," Limas told ABC-7. "I wanted them to, you know, more than, more than anything, to change for the better, for all the children in our community."

Limas said she talked with the attorneys representing El Paso Children's Hospital during a mediation meeting last week. She said she went into the meeting with just her mother by her side.

Limas said no agreement was reached. She said the hospital did not give her an apology. She described the attorneys as cold, inconsiderate and unsupportive.

"It didn't go very well. So the fight will continue," she said.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Children's Hospital for an update regarding the meeting with Limas. A spokesperson said, "At this time, El Paso Children’s Hospital has no update regarding the status of this matter."

Limas said she is considering her next options, which likely is a lawsuit. She added that the largest obstacle will be the cost of a lawsuit and the mental challenge of going to court.

"It's a learning process, but whatever we have to do to get justice for my daughter and get closure, we are going to do it," Limas said.

Limas spoke to ABC-7 on Wednesday as EPISD's Young Women's Academy honored Jessie during their end-of-school-year awards ceremony. Limas received her daughter's awards.

The school also created an award in her honor. The "Jessie Limas Kindness Award" will be awarded every year to one student who is kind and inclusive.

"I am proud of my daughter, very happy that she's being recognized, by the YWA Warriors," Limas said, referring to the school mascot, which is a Warrior. "They still continue to remember her and have her, her memory living in their hearts."

Limas said she will continue to be Jessie's warrior.