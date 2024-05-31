Summer safety tips for kids from El Paso trauma doctor

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As students get out for summer break, it’s a time for outdoor fun. However, local doctors are urging families to take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable summer.

Dr. Jesus Gamez, Trauma Medical Director at Las Palmas Medical Center, told ABC-7 that this time of year is particularly busy for trauma centers and emergency rooms.

Gamez says the most common issues are heat-related issues and dehydration. He recommends everyone drink at least eight cups of water daily. However, you must drink more if you are engaging in outdoor activities. Gamez emphasizes the importance of recognizing dehydration signs, if you notice you stop sweating, he says to seek shade immediately and drink water.

Before heading out, Dr. Gamez advises parents to pack essential items, “Always have a sort of snack, if you if they haven't eaten, you can get hypoglycemic. Make sure you have enough water, juice or other things that you can drink. Make sure you provide sunscreen for your children to avoid any issues with sunburn and also skin cancer in the future.” He also recommends to schedule outdoor activities for early morning or late evening to avoid the midday heat.

Gamez says helmets and pads are essential for kids riding bikes or skateboards as this will significantly reduce the risk of traumatic brain injuries.

For swimming, the buddy system ensures each child is supervised at all times. “If you have a home pool or private pool, if you have young kids, it's good to have your pool gated off so that they can’t wander off if you're not out there supervising them,” he says.

In case of any emergency, call 911 immediately.