Texas Department of Public Safety reminds Texans to plan for hurricane season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants to remind Texans to have an emergency plan in place. DPS says the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs June 1st through November 30th. “These storms can pose a serious threat to communities, and it’s crucial that Texans are prepared for whatever may come our way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The time to take action to keep your families, loved ones and property safe should a tropical storm or hurricane hit our state this year – is now.”

Some hurricane preparedness safety tips include assembling an emergency kit, reviewing hurricane evacuation maps and identify your local evacuation zones. The emergency kit can include water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid, flashlights, batteries, battery-powered radio, personal hygiene items and important documents. You can also sign up for emergency alerts to receive real-time information. Texans can also visit the Texas Hurricane Center for more information on building an emergency kit.