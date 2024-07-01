Darrell Christian, former AP managing editor and sports editor, dies at 75
AP Sports Writer
Darrell L. Christian, a former managing editor and sports editor of The Associated Press, has died. He was 75. Christian died of Parkinson’s disease at Elegant Senior Living in Encino, California, according to his wife, Lissa Morrow Christian. He had been living at home in Encino and still going to a gym and playing golf and softball before he entered Encino Hospital Medical Center on May 24. He was transferred to a rehabilitation facility a few weeks later and moved to the senior living facility on June 25.