Group of loose dogs spotted attacking emus, geese in El Paso’s Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An ABC-7 viewer says that a pack of loose dogs attacked and killed other animals near one of her family member's homes.

Over the weekend, it happened along Emory Rd in El Paso's Upper Valley. The pack of dogs allegedly killed mostly emus and geese in that area.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Animal Services Department to learn more about this case and others they might respond to across the city.

A spokeswoman with the department said they do receive many calls in this area, primarily concerning wildlife and some stray animal calls. The region, including the surrounding areas, is abundant with brush and open land, and it is situated right across from Keystone Heritage Park.

"We did receive 4 calls on Friday regarding some loose dogs. Unfortunately, when our officers arrived, the reported canines were no longer on site. Our Animal Protection team has been patrolling the area three to four times daily and has set up traps in efforts to capture the reported dogs. Our officers also canvassed the neighborhood in hopes of any potential information on where the reported canines may live with no leads," said Julie Newbold, Public Affairs Coordinator with El Paso Animal Services.

The department also confirmed that the dogs had not been seen since late Friday evening, and they had not encountered them during their patrols.

"We ask our community to be vigilant and ensure they are properly confining their pets at all times to help prevent similar issues. If anyone has any leads on where these canines live, we ask our community to please reach out to our department to help further our investigation," Newbold added.