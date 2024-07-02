Manhattan District Attorney open to delaying Trump’s sentencing date in hush money conviction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After Monday’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says it is open to delaying Donald Trump’s sentencing. They say this is to brief his motion to set aside his criminal conviction on business fraud charges. The delay means that the former president could escape any concrete punishment for his felony conviction. Trump is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday July 11th.

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion. We respectfully request a deadline of July 24, 2024—two weeks after defendant’s requested deadline—to file and serve a response,” the DA said in a letter Tuesday.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony. A jury found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial. If Trump's sentencing is pushed back that would also push any future sentence.

“Under Trump, this official-acts evidence should never have been put before the jury. Consistent with arguments that we made before and during the trial, the Supreme Court held in Trump that President Trump ‘may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts.” Trump’s attorneys wrote.