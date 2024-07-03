Biden at 81: Often sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful

WASHINGTON (AP) — Behind closed doors, in the Oval Office, on Air Force One or in meetings around the world, many people describe President Joe Biden in the same dual way. He is often very sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused, and he doesn’t grasp the finer points of some foreign policy details. The president is 81. And that he would be less sharp than he once was is not surprising. But these moments have taken on a fresh resonance following Biden’s disastrous debate performance.

