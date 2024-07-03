Et tu, crouton? Caesar salad, invented in Mexico by Italian immigrants, turns 100

Caesar salad has something to celebrate: It’s turning 100. According to legend, Italian immigrant Caesar Cardini invented the dish on July 4, 1924, at his restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico. It was a steamy night, and Cardini was struggling to feed an influx of Californians who had crossed the border to escape Prohibition. This month, Tijuana will commemorate the anniversary with a three-day festival and the unveiling of a statue of Cardini. Experts say Caesar remains popular because it combines two favorite textures: creamy and crunchy. In the U.S., 35% of U.S. restaurants have Caesar salad on their menus, according to Tecnnomic.

