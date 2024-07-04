Lionel Messi and Argentina advance to Copa America semifinals in penalty shootout after 1-1 draw with Ecuador
HOUSTON (AP) — Lionel Messi and Argentina advance to Copa America semifinals in penalty shootout after 1-1 draw with Ecuador.
HOUSTON (AP) — Lionel Messi and Argentina advance to Copa America semifinals in penalty shootout after 1-1 draw with Ecuador.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.