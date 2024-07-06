Residents in Wisconsin community return home after dam breach leads to evacuations

MANAWA, Wis. (AP) — A police chief says people living downriver of a Wisconsin dam that was breached by floodwaters have been allowed back into their homes following an evacuation order and many of them now face the mess of cleaning up flooded basements. Manawa Police Chief Jason Severson says the dam along the Little Wolf River was breached Friday afternoon by rain-driven floodwaters that eroded an estimated 50-foot-wide portion of the dam. He said Saturday that homes south of Manawa’s dam were ordered evacuated Friday, but that order was lifted at 5 p.m. Friday in the eastern Wisconsin city some 55 miles west of Green Bay.

