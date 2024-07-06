Vikings’ Khyree Jackson, 2 former high school teammates killed in car crash in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police say Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson has been killed in a car crash in Maryland. The 24-year-old Jackson was one of three people who died Saturday in an overnight three-car crash in Prince George’s County. State police say 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr., who were teammates of Jackson in high school and former college players, were also killed. Police said the car they were in was clipped by another vehicle. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor and charges could be coming, police say. Jackson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Vikings in April.

