Myanmar’s ethnic rebels say they captured an airport in a new setback for the military government

BANGKOK (AP) — One of Myanmar’s most powerful ethnic minority groups battling the military government says it captured an airport serving the country’s top beach resort, marking the first time resistance forces have seized such a facility. Residents of the area in the southern part of the western state of Rakhine also reported the seizure of Thandwe Airport. It’s the latest major setback for the military government that took took power in 2021 after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Armed resistance to military rule is taking place in much of the country, led by pro-democracy militants as well as guerrilla groups affiliated with ethnic minorities.

