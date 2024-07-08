Rwanda says it is aware of the UK’s intention to terminate contentious deportation scheme

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government says it is aware of the United Kingdom’s intention to terminate its plan to deport asylum-seekers to the East African country. In a statement late Monday, the office of the Rwandan government spokesman said the deal had been initiated by the UK “to address the crisis of irregular migration affecting the UK — a problem of the UK, not Rwanda.” This is the first time Rwandan authorities are officially commenting on plans by the UK’s new Labour Party government to cancel the scheme, which drew criticism from human rights watchdogs. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday that the Rwanda deportation plan “was dead and buried before it started.”

