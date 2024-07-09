El Paso man details Air Force One at Museum of Flight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man is detailing Air Force One at the Museum of Flight in Seattle. Anthony Aguilar, owner of Revive Auto Solutions, offers an intimate look inside the first presidential aircraft.

Air Force One, which has been detailed annually for over 21 years, features a communication station, a forward galley, and a mobile Oval Office used by Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and more.

The detailing project, led by Renny Doyle, founder of Detailing Success, emphasizes preserving history for future generations. Aguilar and his team work tirelessly to maintain the aircraft's condition.

"We had a pilot last year who flew for President Reagan. It's humbling to know that all these past presidents and their teams were part of this plane," Aguilar said.

Inside, visitors can see the drinking station, presidential stateroom, and presidential restroom. Aguilar reflects on the significance of the project, saying, "Take it all in and look around a bit more. I’m not so nervous this time