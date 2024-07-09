Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s security detail shoots man during attempted carjacking, authorities say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s security detail shot an armed man during an attempted carjacking in the early morning hours. Charging documents state that it happened as two U.S. Marshals deputies were on duty in an unmarked government car in Washington, D.C., on July 5. They were confronted by a man who got out of a silver minivan and pointed a gun at one of them through the driver’s side window. The deputy pulled out his department-issued gun and shot the man about four times, hitting him in the mouth. The man was hospitalized and placed under arrest. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals confirmed the deputies were part of the detail protecting Supreme Court justices.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.