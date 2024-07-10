China lashes out at the U.S. after questions around doping allegations against its swimmers

BEIJING (AP) — China has lashed out at the United States over allegations of doping by Chinese swimmers ahead of this year’s summer Olympics in Paris. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson spoke a day after the World Anti-Doping Agency released an interim report from an investigator who concluded he found no evidence that WADA showed favoritism toward China in its handling of the case. In response, one of WADA’s biggest critics, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO, said many questions remained. The Chinese spokesperson asserted that the U.S. goal is to “slander outstanding Chinese athletes” and affect their performance at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

