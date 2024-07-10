City of El Paso hosts workshops for Envision El Paso, a comprehensive plan update

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The City of El Paso has launched a series of workshops as part of the beginning stages to update the comprehensive plan, Envision El Paso. These workshops are meant to gather residents’ input on priorities, concerns, and aspirations for the community.

Envision El Paso is an update the 2012 comprehensive plan, a long-term framework that guides the city's growth and development. These updates happen every 10 to 12 years to ensure it aligns with current community needs and priorities.

At the workshops, residents are invited to participate in various activities to provide feedback. Envision El Paso is taking a dive into five key themes: housing affordability, fiscal responsibility, economic development, mobility choice, and equity.

“Equity has actually been a big priority,” Kasi Schnell, Capital Planning Project Manager told ABC-7. “I think it's like a number two as to which is most important. I think people are really seeing that as a main driver to how to supporting how decisions get made.”

The workshops will include several interactive stations, including:

Educational boards to explain the purpose and importance of a comprehensive plan.

Mapping activity for residents to share ideas for developments and projects across different neighborhoods.

Discussion board for residents to define equity and an opportunity to share their stories about living in El Paso.

Children’s visioning activity that is open to all ages, this station allows participants to draw their ideal city, imagining what they’d like to see in El Paso’s future.

The community can also provide feedback through an online survey. The in-person workshops will continue through the rest of this month and next, offering multiple opportunities for residents to get involved.

Workshop Series Schedule

All workshops will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.