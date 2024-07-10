Mexico will build passenger train lines to US border in an expansion of its debt-laden rail projects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says his successor is planning to build passenger train lines running from the capital to cities on the U.S. border. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador fleshed out Wednesday a proposal made by his successor, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. The projects could grow to be nearly double the size of López Obrador’s railway building programs, which included the $30 billion Maya tourist train on the Yucatan Peninsula. The cost of that and other railways has led López Obrador’s administration to post a budget deficit of nearly 6% of GDP, while experts question how much the trains will actually be used.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.