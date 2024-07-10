Rains wash out a highway in China’s Tibet region, stranding 130 people

BEIJING (AP) — Rescue efforts were underway for more than 130 people including some tourists who were trapped in a mountainous town in China’s Tibet region after heavy rains and flooding washed away sections of a provincial highway. The trapped also included migrant workers and businesspeople, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Another 342 stranded people had been relocated earlier to nearby towns. Power and communication was cut off from Chengtang town, but emergency communication was later restored. The town is on the southern slope of the Himalayas near the border with Nepal and is in an area known for hot springs and hiking.

