Sen. Bob Menendez’s lawyer tells jury that prosecutors’ bribery case ‘dies here today’

NEW YORK (AP) — A defense lawyer for Sen. Bob Menendez has tried to convince a New York jury that there’s nothing to the federal government’s bribery case against the Democrat. Attorney Adam Fee used strong language Wednesday in his closing argument at the 2-month-old trial. He told jurors that the prosecutors’ criminal case “dies here today.” Fee was finishing his arguments before attorneys for two New Jersey businessmen also standing trial speak to jurors. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty. The jury will likely get to begin deliberations on Thursday after three more closing arguments and instructions on the law from the judge.

