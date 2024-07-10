Storm Beryl carves a path toward the Northeast with damage and suspected tornadoes
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have spawned suspected tornadoes and caused damage on their path toward the Northeast after leaving millions in the Houston area without power. Beryl hit Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and was a post-tropical cyclone early Wednesday and centered in northeastern Indiana. A flood watch was in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The storm spawned suspected tornadoes in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. The roof and walls of a warehouse collapsed Tuesday evening in Posey County, Indiana. No injuries were reported.