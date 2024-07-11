Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announces re-election campaign

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced that he is running for a second term as president of Algeria. The 78-year-old political veteran said in an interview Thursday that he would run in the gas-rich North African country’s Sept. 7 election after he avoided declaring his plans for months. With the military’s tacit support, Tebboune won his first term in 2019 after pro-democracy street protests pressured the country’s ailing octogenarian president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to resign. His re-election would entrench the power of Algeria’s political and military elite and further distance the country from the aspirations of the pro-democracy protestors that led to his predecessor’s ouster.

