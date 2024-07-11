Man plotted electrical substation attack to advance white supremacist views, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man who authorities say was on his way to Ukraine to join a volunteer fighting unit has been arrested in an alleged plot to attack a U.S. electrical substation to advance his white supremacist ideology. Andrew Takhistov is accused of instructing an undercover officer to attack an electrical substation. He was arrested Wednesday at the Newark Liberty International Airport. Officials said he was headed to Paris before going to Ukraine to join the Russian Volunteer Corps, a pro-Ukrainian group fighting Russian forces.

