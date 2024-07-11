St. Louis Blues sign 39-year-old defenseman Ryan Suter to 1-year deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have signed veteran defenseman Ryan Suter to a one-year contract.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the signing on Thursday, saying the 39-year-old who has spent the past three seasons in Dallas will make a base salary of $775,000.

Suter had two goals and 15 assists in 82 regular-season games, and a goal and three assists in 19 postseason games with the Stars. Dallas bought out his contract roughly two weeks ago.

Suter was originally drafted seventh overall by Nashville in 2003 and has had a 19-year NHL career with three teams, with the Minnesota Wild being the other. Suter has 105 goals, 576 assists and 761 penalty minutes in 1,444 regular-season games. He has seven goals and 37 assists in 133 postseason games.

The Wisconsin native ranks first among active defensemen in career games played, sixth in points, 15th in goals, tied for third in assists and ninth in penalty minutes.

Internationally, he has represented the United States in multiple competitions, including earning a gold medal at the 2004 world juniors and a silver medal at the 2010 Olympics.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl