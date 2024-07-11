West Virginia, Idaho asking Supreme Court to review rulings allowing transgender athletes to compete

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and Idaho are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review rulings that blocked the enforcement of state laws prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in sports. It’s unclear when the high court would decide whether to take up the cases. They were both filed separately on Thursday and involve transgender athletes who hoped to compete on female-designated teams at the K-12 and college level, respectively. In the West Virginia case, a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 in April that the state’s transgender sports ban violated a 14-year-old’s rights under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools.

