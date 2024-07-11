Skip to Content
Why Nicolás Maduro appears 13 times on the ballot for Venezuela's presidential election

Published 10:23 PM

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The first candidate on the ballot in Venezuela’s upcoming presidential election is Nicolás Maduro, the incumbent seeking reelection. His smile is confident, his hair well-combed and his eyes are squinting slightly. But unlike some of his nine opponents, he shows up not once or twice, but 13 times on the ballot. Former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, seen as the candidate with the most potential to challenge Maduro in the July 28 election, appears only three times. In Venezuela, candidates’ faces can legally appear in as many tickets as the number of parties that support that candidate. Some people don’t see it as a problem, though others think it’s sort of confusing.

