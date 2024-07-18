Rebranding the brand man, softer Trump vs. fighter Trump, regular mentions of Harris: RNC Takeaways

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republicans are wrapping a nominating convention that has celebrated former President Donald Trump not just as a party leader but a living martyr who survived a would-be assassin’s bullet and is ready to work for everyday Americans after a sweeping victory in November. Trump’s campaign has worked hard to soften Trump’s image over the course of the four-day convention. But that also mixed Thursday with figures from the professional wrestling and fighting world. There’s plenty of campaigning left, so effectiveness of the sometimes contradictory messaging effort remains to be seen. Still, it’s been a striking four days for a Republican Party that over three presidential elections has been reshaped by Trump’s personality and his politics.

