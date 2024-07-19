Lawsuit filed over Alabama law that blocks more people with felony convictions from voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A voting rights group says a new Alabama law that expanded the list of felonies that cause a person to lose their right to vote is “out of step” with what is happening in most of the nation on voting rights. Alabama lawmakers approved legislation this spring that expanded the list of felonies that cause a person to lose their right to vote. The Campaign Legal Center filed the lawsuit Wednesday seeking to clarify that the law cannot block people from voting in the November election. The Alabama Constitution forbids election changes within six months of the general election. Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s office declined to comment.

