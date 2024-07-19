Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother indicted on federal charges in $1M fraud scheme

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother have been indicted in South Florida on federal charges of committing more than $1 million worth of fraud. Court records show that 34-year-old Kingston and his 61-year-old mother made their first appearances Friday in federal court. A Miami grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month accusing Kingston and Janice Turner of participating in a scheme to defraud victims of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry and other goods through the use of fraudulent documents. Kingston was booked into the Broward County jail on similar state charges last month following a May 23 arrest in California. Turner was arrested the same day as her son, when a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

