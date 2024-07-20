Curfew extended in Bangladesh as top court is set to rule on job quotas that sparked deadly unrest

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi authorities have extended curfew across the country as the nation’s top court is set to rule on a civil service hiring quota that has led to scores being killed in clashes between police and protesters. The demonstrations — called for mainly by student groups — started weeks ago to protest a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. The clashes have seen police fire at protesters in the streets and on university campuses. Authorities have also blocked online communications by banning mobile and internet services. Local media say at least 100 people have been killed. Bangladeshi authorities haven’t shared any official numbers of those killed.

