Lebanon’s Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Israeli kibbutz after drone strike wounds civilians

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says its fighters have fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel targeting a kibbutz for the first time in nine months. Saturday’s barrage was in retaliation for an Israeli drone strike earlier in the day that wounded several people including children. The militant Palestinian group Hamas said that it fired rockets from Lebanon toward an Israeli army post in the northern Israeli village of Shomera over Israel’s strikes in Gaza. Hamas has carried out such attacks form Lebanon over the past months but they have been rare. Hezbollah began firing rockets shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel saying it aimed to ease pressure on Gaza.

