North Korea flies more balloons likely carrying trash after the South resumes propaganda broadcasts

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has again launched balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean balloons were flying north of Seoul, the South Korean capital, after crossing the border on Sunday. The launches were the latest in a series of balloon activities by North Korea in recent months. South Korean on Friday resumed blaring propaganda broadcasts into North Korea to retaliate against North Korea’s balloon campaigns.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.