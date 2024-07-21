Alaska police and US Coast Guard searching for missing plane with 3 people onboard

Alaska authorities are conducting a search for a missing airplane with three people onboard. The state Department of Public Safety says Alaska State Troopers received a report from the U.S. Coast Guard of a missing plane shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The single-propeller, 1948 Beach Craft Bonanza was flying near Mount Crillon in Southeast Alaska with a pilot and two passengers. The plane did not arrive on schedule in Yakutat, about 275 miles northwest of Juneau. Authorities say the ongoing search involves state troopers, the Coast Guard and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.

