A PhD student at a top Chinese university publicly accuses her supervisor of sexual harassment

HONG KONG (AP) — A female PhD student at one of China’s top universities took social media by storm after accusing her academic supervisor of sexual harassment and said he threatened to stop her from attaining her doctorate for refusing his advances. The woman, who identified herself as Wang Di and said she studied at Renmin University of China’s School of Liberal Arts, posted Sunday a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and talked about how she was verbally and physically abused. In China, public accusations of sexual harassment have become rare in recent years following a brief uptick because of the #MeToo movement. Her school said Monday it launched an investigation.

